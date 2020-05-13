FLORENCE — Lucille Holden Gray, age 94 of Florence, AL, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Facility after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Sonny Owens will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery.
Survivors are two sons, Fred Gray (Myra), Florence and Paul Gray (Betty), Florence; three daughters, Donna Medley (Jimmy), Florence, Brenda Trotti (James), Florence and Janet Balentine (Ricky), Greenhill; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Gray and brother, Coy Gray.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of El Reposo Nursing Home for taking such good care of our sweet “Granny Gray.”
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
