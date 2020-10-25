TUSCUMBIA — Lucille Holt Gray, 92, died October 24, 2020. visitation will be held Monday, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Florence City Cemetery. Other arrangements will be announced.

