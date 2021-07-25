FLORENCE — Lucille Johnson Phillips, 92 of Florence, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 after a brief illness. Lucille was retired from Certified Alarm Company and a member of Underwood Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Brother Jerry Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford T. Phillips; parents, James and Crucie Johnson; brothers, Jack, Jesse, Roy, Robert, and Alvis Johnson; sisters, Florence Whaley, Louise Whaley, Mary Dell Long, and Edna Gray; and loving companion, Don Marroletti.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughters, Margo McDonald (Tommy), Debra Hanback (Jerry), and Bonita Phillips Mecke, all of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Amy McDonald, Wilsonville, AL, Will McDonald (Kelly), Henderson, NV, Adam Hanback and Eric Hanback, both of Florence, AL; great-grandchildren, Reed McDonald, Madison, MS and Grant McDonald, Henderson, NV.
