ZION, ILLINOIS — Lucille M. Camp, of Zion, Illinois, died peacefully on January 25, 2023.
Born in Waukegan, Illinois on March 3rd, 1933, she was the oldest of four children of the late Leona McCormack Flurry, a beautician, and Merton L. McCormack. Lucille is survived by her sister, Lavonne M. Klemm (of Sun City, Arizona) and brother, M. Leroy McCormack (of Jefferson, Georgia); four children and 12 grandchildren: Arnie (Joanne) Camp (Brittany Camp, Chad Camp), Lee Camp (Maggie) (Natalie Fisher, Carrie DeBoer, Josh Camp, Emily Camp, Jared Camp, Jeffery Camp, Charli Pursifull), Ma-retta Camp (Thomas Gilmore, George Gilmore, Rick Gilmore, Steven Camp) and Myra Campbell (Michael) (Trinity Campbell, Mitchell Campbell II), and her beloved great-grandchildren.
She was raised in Zion, Illinois where she later raised her four children. Lucille loved singing in the choir and was very active in children’s church ministries, specifically Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, touching countless lives throughout the years. She continued her work with children when she and Hank retired to Florence, Alabama.
Lucille was very well known and loved for her ministry of letter writing. She was faithful to write to the missionaries across the globe, her Sunday School family, friends and of course, extended family. She touched many lives with her passion for encouragement and calling to spread the good news of salvation; she was a diligent prayer warrior and a true example of a godly woman. Her commitment to her family is evidenced by the more than thirty-six lives that today live on as a result of her desire to be a godly wife, mother and grandmother. She is deeply missed but may we strive to continue her example.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leona M. (McCormack) Flurry; husband, Henry A. Camp, Jr. and sister, Lorella Huff.
A celebration of Lucille’s life will be held on February 4, 2023 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 10932 Highway 72, Rogersville, AL 35652. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM followed by a service from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM. A graveside service will follow at Blue Water Cemetery located at 382-984 Lauderdale County 425 Killen, AL 35645. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live: (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com.crossroadsbcelginal or online at: https://www.crossroadsbcelginal.com).
Lucille loved fresh flowers, so the family will honor her with arrangements provided by Dean’s Florist in Florence, Alabama and Louise’s Florist in Elgin, Alabama. If preferred, donations in her honor will also be graciously accepted by the Awana program Donate - Awana (https://www.awana.org/donate/).
