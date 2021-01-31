FLORENCE — Lucille Martin Duckett, 91, from Florence went to join her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2021.
Lucille was welcomed with open arms by her Heavenly Father; beloved parents, Clara and Johnnie Martin; husbands, Kenneth Hamilton and Paul Duckett; sister, Kathleen Hall and husband, Bill; mother and father-in-law, Myrtle and Lester Hamilton, and sister-in-law, Helen Riedout and husband, Earnest, and countless other friends and family. She was greeted with tail wags and kisses from her cherished pets, Cookie, Cha Cha, Millie, Princess Anne, Molly, Shamier, Tootsie, and Sue Belle.
Lucille was much loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sherry Wagner and son-in-law, Jack; granddaughter, Amy Sharpton; grandson, Jody Sharpton and wife, Tina; nephew, Ricky Riedout and wife, Teresa; and fur babies, BoogaBear and Little Puss.
Quick witted and not shy about expressing her thoughts, Lucille lived a full life. She was a hard working retiree of Rudy Farms/Sara Lee where she spent many years trying to stay warm and keeping management on their toes. When not at work, she spent time with her family, worked in her yard, read, watched old movies, and helped care for her parents until their passing. She was a firecracker from the time she entered this world until the day she left who loved God, her family, and pets.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Mann, her favorite physical therapist John Passarella from Kindred, and her kind and compassionate hospice nurses Alisha Posey and Michelle Young with Amedisys Hospice. It is also with deep gratitude that we acknowledge Amy Sharpton who, along with Sherry, took on the often unsung role of caregiver. Amy, you not only provided the loving physical support and medical care, you helped ensure that Lucille was able to spend her last days at home with her loved ones and her fur babies.
Lucille’s life will be celebrated in a private, family ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lucille’s memory to the Colbert or Lauderdale County Animal shelters or any organization that supports animal rescue.
