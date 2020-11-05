GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Annie Lucille Irby Orrick, 73, died November 4, 2020. Services will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, with visitation from 10-12. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.

