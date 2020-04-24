SHEFFIELD — Lucille Thompson was born in 1939, the youngest daughter born to the late Pleas McDaniel and Mattie Lee Stewart McDaniel, one of five sisters. She quietly departed this life on April 20, 2020.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age and joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, Alabama. With help from her sisters and family supporters, she was able to attend Alabama A&M University in Normal, AL, graduating with honors in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Bowsey Thompson was the love of Lucille’s life and they married in 1961 and were happily married for 40 years until his death in 2002. They married in Alabama, then moved to Chicago, IL to start their careers and a family.
Upon retirement and over 30 years in Chicago, Bowsey and Lucille returned to Alabama to enjoy their retirement together.
Lucille has dedicated her time to volunteering and serving. She was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield where she sang in the choir, was part of the Missionaries and occasionally taught Sunday school. Outside of church, she was a committed volunteer at the Salvation Army for many years, later transitioning to volunteering at Shoals Hospital.
Bowsey and Lucille are survived by three daughters, Vickie Davis, Michelle (Robert) Nixon and Lura (Ron) Hobbs; four grandsons and five granddaughters, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter residing in Chicago, IL and Dallas, TX.
