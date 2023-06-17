F.6.17.23 Lucinda Downing.jpg

FLORENCE — Lucinda Margrett Thames Downing was born in Dallas, TX on March 9, 1976 and died in Florence, AL on June 13, 2023. She enjoyed growing up in Mobile, AL attending the Julius T. Wright School for Girls, and in Winter Park, FL attending Lake Highland Preparatory and Winter Park High Schools. She was an accomplished competitive diver, leading her Winter Park team to multiple state championships while being named a 4-time All-American. She continued her diving career at the University of Alabama earning her bachelor’s degree in 1998. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and made her debut in winter park.

