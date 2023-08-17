SHEFFIELD — Lucius Lee Williams III, 33, died August 11, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Mt. Moriah PB Church, Florence. He will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

