LEIGHTON — Lucky Wayne Stanley, 71, Leighton, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, September 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Hillard Ayers officiating.
Lucky was born in Kentucky and moved to Chicago where he met his wife, Vera. Lucky joined the military, and after serving in the U.S. Army, he and Vera married. Lucky loved his wife, his family, his motorcycle, and animals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucky Stanley and Mary Wyatt.
Lucky is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vera Nell Stanley; his aunt Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
