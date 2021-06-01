FLORENCE — Lucy Elizabeth (Libby) Berry, 89 of Florence, Alabama went to be with the Lord, May 30, 2021.
She taught school for many years at Mars Hill Bible School. She was a faithful member of Darby Drive/Cross Point Church of Christ. She loved spending time with family and friends. Holidays with her grandchildren were favorites.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Mildred Gargis; and husband, Willard.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth Brewer (Kenneth) and Belinda Smith (Chris); son, Brian Berry (Doris); grandchildren, Will Brewer (Fiancé, Ashley), Megan Robertson (Lance), Colby Smith, and Colt Smith; great granddaughters, Brie and Brinley Robertson; sisters, Helen Miles (Cliff) and Reba Coats (Robert); brother, Buddy Gargis (Bev); and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, AL, with Kenny Delano officiating.
Pallbearers will be Will Brewer, Colby Smith, Colt Smith, Bevan Berry, Matt Gargis and Chris Smith.
A special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann, caregivers and to Encompass Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
