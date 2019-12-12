KILLEN
Lucy Fay Malone, 90, of Killen passed away at her residence on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Elkins East Chapel from 11-1p.m. A private family graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Lucy was a practicing attorney in North-West Alabama for many years. She loved each of her clients as if they were family.
A native of Tuscaloosa, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Franklin and Clara Lee Malone; siblings, Betsy Gay Taylor, Charlie Malone, and Fletcher Malone; as well as her granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth LeMaster.
She is survived by her sons, James Harold LeMaster Sr. (Anita), Kenneth Franklin LeMaster (Lucy), and Samuel Lee LeMaster (Sue); grandchildren, James Harold LeMaster, Jr., Lucy Ann LeMaster, Raleigh Samuel LeMaster, Kevin Roy LeMaster, and Clara Louise LeMaster; brothers, John Olin Malone (Ann) and Daniel Malone (Brenda); as well as other loving family members.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
