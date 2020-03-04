LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lucy Hedgepeth Prentice, 89, died March 2, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mars Hill Cemetery. She wa a member of Cloverdale Congregational Methodist Church.

