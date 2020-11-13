IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Lucy Killen, 90, died November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. She was a native of Lauderdale County.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.