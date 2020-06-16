LEIGHTON — Our loving mother, Lucy R. Grisham Davis, 85 of Leighton, went home to be with the Lord and her loving parents on June 13, 2020. She passed quietly at home with her loving family at her side. Lucy was a lifelong resident of Franklin and Colbert County. She retired from H.D. Lee.
Visitation will be today, June 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Vandiver Hollow Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Frank Chaney officiating. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl Grisham; her husbands, Harold Owen Pennington and Charles Edford Davis; her sisters, Helen Chaney, Elsie Davis, Eliza Fisher, and Onell Pennington; her brothers, Taylor Grisham, Delano Grisham, and John Grisham; and her grandsons, Tony Franklin Jones and Christopher Nix.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Rebecca) Jones, Bo (Regina) Jones, Mary Alice (Jimmy) Davis, Deborah (Michael) Howard and Ralph (Deanne) Pennington; her siblings, Martha Malone, Luther (Pauline) Grisham and Linda (Jimmy) Garrett; her grandchildren, Melissa (Lee) Tidwell, Jessica (Bud) Payne, Leshan (Zack) Kimbrough, Tabitha (Derek) Fleming, Lee (Wendy) Davis, Bryan (Tara) Jones, William (Shanda) Malone, Josh Howard, Jesse (Brandi) Pennington, Matthew (Miranda) Davis and Jacob Pennington; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful and compassionate nurses and staff of Shoals Hospice, especially Kristen Howard, Francy Knowles and Martha Malone for the loving care they gave to our mother, and Dr. Kenneth Rose and his staff at Avalon Medical.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, www.bcrfa.org, in Lucy’s name.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
