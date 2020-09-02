FLORENCE — Lucy Roberta Wells, 93, died August 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.