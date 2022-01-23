TUSCUMBIA — Lucy Woodis Qualls, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. There will be a private service for the family. Interment will be in Allsboro Methodist Cemetery, Cherokee.
Lucy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who were very special to her. Getting together with her family and sharing memories was one of her greatest joys.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Maria Terrell; son, Joel Qualls; grandsons, Ryan Terrell, Colton Qualls, and Quentin Qualls; sisters, Carole Morris, Grove Oak, AL, Nona Reynolds, Ocean Springs, MS, Hannah Jeffreys (Don), Tuscumbia, AL, and Rebecca Cross, Decatur, AL; brothers, Thomas Woodis, Allsboro, AL, and David Woodis, Athens, AL; and uncle, Arthur Woodis, Cherokee, AL.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Woodis, David Woodis, Zack Woodis, grandsons, Ryan Terrell and Colton Qualls and Channing Thompson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented