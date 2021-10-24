TUSCUMBIA — Lugene Thomas Schisler, age 98, of Tuscumbia, passed away October 19, 2021. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. The visitation and funeral will be held at Westside Baptist Church on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The body will lie in state from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Kirk Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Williams Funeral Home directing. She was a dietitian in Buffalo, NY, at Kimberly Wells Catholic Hospital. She also worked at ECM and Helen Keller Hospitals.
Lugene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Schisler; parents, Flavin and Christina Thomas; brothers, Buck Thomas and John Thomas; sisters, Lorene Ditmore, Louise Shinglebar and Kate Hall; niece, Dian Chambers; nephews, Gerald Shinglebar and Danny Hall; great-niece, Megan Dayvott.
She is survived by her nieces, Linda (Paul) Chambers, Jerry Lynn (Greg) Watson, Sherry (Jimmy) Mars, and Debbie Thomas; nephew, Jeff (Mary Lou) Thomas; great-nieces and nephews, Tara (Mitch) Warpup, Buck (Brandy) Chambers, Clay (Carolyn) Watson, Margo (Tyler) Wesley, Danny (Sydra) Hall, IV, Brandy Mars, Christopher Mars, Montana (Parker) Harrell, Drew (Taylor) Malone and Ashley (Zack) Tubbs. She is also survived by great-great-nieces and nephews, Jessica (Will) Davis, Hannah Chambers, Flynn Wesley, Silas Wesley, Truett Watson, Navy Mae Dean Harrell, Paisley Tubbs, Julia Malone, Blakley Malone, John Kevin Malone, Mattie Mae Hall, Helton Hall, Laura Kate Hall, Tatum Dayvott, and Brooklyn Dayvott; great-great-great-nieces and nephews, Chloe Hargett, Luke Hargett, Sophie Jaquette and Alexandra Davis.
Lugene loved to work outside, cutting grass and raising tomatoes. She loved her dogs.
Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Chambers, Greg Watson, Clay Watson, Jeff Thomas, Buck Chambers, and Tyler Wesley.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Jeremy Thompson, Kindred Home Health and Hospice of North Alabama, and very special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Louie Hipps, who were like family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented