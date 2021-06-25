MUSCLE SHOALS — Mrs. Lugertha Felton Sharpley, 73, died June 21, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, Leighton.
Lugertha was born on April 8, 1948, to the late Willie James Felton and the late Earline Hayes Felton in Colbert County, Alabama. She was the second of four children. She departed this life on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her place of residence.
Lugertha professed a belief in Christ and accepted Him as her personal Savior. She was a faithful member of Westside Church of Christ, Leighton, Alabama, under the leadership of Brother Verleson Wesley and Brother Melvin Whitlock, until her death.
Lugertha was a 1966 graduate of Leighton Training School. She attended Florence State University and the University of North Alabama, where she concentrated in the field of accounting. She completed the Leadership Scholarship Program - Level Four from the United Steelworkers AFL-CIO, Dawson, Pennsylvania. She was a proud member of the L.T.S. All-School Reunion Committee, where she served as the Recording Secretary and Financial Secretary for over two decades. Lugertha worked for Listerhill Credit Union for 35 years, where she served as head teller and president of the Union.
