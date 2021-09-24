PHIL CAMPBELL — Luis Antonio Torres, age 88, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Torres was born June 20, 1933 in Puerto Rico. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy for 53 years. He loved his family and leaves many memories behind.
The family invites you to a time of visitation 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Sammy Taylor officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Susan S. Torres; his sons, Luis Joel Torres, Jose Luis Torres; stepchildren, Adrian Almazan, Alvia Almazan, Armie Anlisa Almazan; grandchildren, Janet Torres, Jose Torres, Rebecca Torres; sisters, Gloria Torres, Panchy Torres; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented