FLORENCE — Lucas “Luke” Sean Brasili, age 22, of Florence, Alabama passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, December 20th from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, Alabama. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Father John O’Donnell, O.S.B. officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Florian.
He was a 2015 graduate of Florence High School. After graduating, Luke enjoyed time in Colorado until returning to Florence and was attending the University of North Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Owen Lilly, Jr.
Survivors are his mother, Melinda Crawford (Charlie); father, Sean Brasili (Stephanie); maternal grandmother, Rita Lilly; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Rose Brasili; sisters, Lilly and Lila Brasili; brothers, Benjamin and Maxwell Brasili; his love Presley Owens; best friend, “Roscoe”; aunts, uncles and cousins. Luke was loved by many.You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
