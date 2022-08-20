IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Cory Luke White, age 38, of Iron City, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Services for Luke were held Saturday, August 20. He was laid to rest at Barkley/White Cemetery.
Luke was preceded in death by his father, Mark White; paternal grandfather, Donald White; and maternal grandfather, Denny McAffee.
Survivors are his mother, Lynn White; son , Delon White; grandmothers, Eloise White and Linda McAfee; sisters, Megan and Hannah White; brother, Matthew White; several nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
He attended Grassy Baptist Church. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home directing.
