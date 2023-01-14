VINA — Lula Darlene McKinney Abston, 87, died January 13, 2023. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Vina First Baptist Church with burial in Sparks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. She will lie-in-state Sunday, January 15, 1-2 p.m. at Vina First Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you