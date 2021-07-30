PHIL CAMPBELL — Lula “Elmo” Nix, 84 of Phil Campbell, passed away Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Elmo was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a member of Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Phil Campbell, AL. She was an avid Auburn Football Fan…. WAR EAGLE!!!
She is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Charles Thomas Nix; children, Thomas Nix (Sherry), Luanne Vickery (Eddy) and Rodney Nix (Celeste); grandchildren, Jared Nix (Christy), Kristen Headlee, Kyle Nix (Kristen), Colton Vickery (Mia), Madison Vickery, Gracie Vickery, Courtney Nix (Antonio) and Carley Nix (Austin); great-grandchildren, Bailey Nix, Tripp Nix, Kayden Headlee, Conner Headlee, Alivia Headlee, Callie Kate Nix and Charlee Nix; and honorary sister, Bonnie Nix (Harold).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Flora Clement; brother, Elbert Clement and wife, Lois; sisters, Lorene Graben and husband, Roy, Ozell Dyer and husband, Woodrow; nephew, Phillip Graben; and grandchildren, Angelica Vickery and Caleb Vickery.
Visitation will be Saturday July 31, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Brother Jason Swinney is officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Phil Campbell, Alabama.
Pallbearers are Jared Nix, Kyle Nix, Colton Vickery, Jo Rudi Trapp, Brian Edgar, Ryan Scott, Logan Nix and Levi Swinney.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Alisha Posey, Sharon McGee, Tara Franks and Marsha from Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care. To Mary Ann Malone for being the incredible person she is, and to Darrell Pounders for always being there. Thank You All!!!
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
Commented