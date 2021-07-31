PHIL CAMPBELL — Lula “Elmo” Nix, 84, died July 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville with the funeral following at 11 a.m. in the chapel.

