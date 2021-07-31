PHIL CAMPBELL — Lula “Elmo” Nix, 84, died July 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville with the funeral following at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day.
