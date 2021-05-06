KILLEN — Lula Imogene Watters, age 86, of Killen, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Akers officiating. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell. Pallbearers will be Mike Watters, Mitch Faris, Gabe Watters, Tim Rea, and Tyler Stocks.
Daughter, Lisa Watters; father, Herman Mancy Rea; mother, Beuna Lowery Rea; sister, Geraldine Sanderfer; brothers, Opal Rea and Auburn Rea; and friend, JoAnn Barrett were waiting for her in Heaven.
Survivors include son, Mike (Carla) Watters of Spring Hill, TN; grandson, Mitch Faris of Killen, AL; brother, Herman Rea of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren, Autumn, Serene, Gabe, Ashley and Rachael; great-grandchildren, Brady, Everett and Orrin; numerous nieces and nephews.
She led her life in the selfless way that draws others to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was encouragement, wisdom and a blessing to her beloved family and church family at Crossroads Baptist Church in Rogersville. Her grace never wavered, and her caring spirit lives on in many lives she touched even during her health struggles.
A special thanks to her caregiver, Myra McDougal and the caregivers and medical staffs at Cedar View Assisted Living, Brentwood Retirement Community and Helen Keller Hospital.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
