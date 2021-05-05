KILLEN — Lula Imogene Watters, 86, died May 4, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell at 2 p.m. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.