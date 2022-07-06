TOWN CREEK — Lula Jones Reedus, 66, died July 1, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Red Bank M.B. Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.