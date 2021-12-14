MUSCLE SHOALS — Lula Goodloe Tipton, 76, passed December 8, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, AL. Funeral service will be Thursday at noon with burial to follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

