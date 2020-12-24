FLORENCE — Luna Belle Whitten Rickman, 96, died December 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Walston Cemetery with Elkins Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.