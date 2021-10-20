MEDINA, OHIO
Lura “Idell” Anderson, nee Phillips, was peacefully called to her heavenly home on October 16, 2021. A much-loved mother, grandmother, and sister, she leaves behind family and friends who will forever fondly remember her warm generosity, Christian kindness, and wise counsel.
One hundred years young, Idell stitched the colorful blocks of her life like she was quilting blankets with the ladies at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was born to William Vernon Phillips and Carrie E. Phillips in Lexington, Alabama, on July 4, 1921, in a time when the first baseball game was broadcast on the radio, sowing the seeds for her love of the Cleveland Indians.
If she wasn’t quilting, cooking or gardening, she was traveling. With husband Donnie, she drove from Ohio to Alaska, a six-week journey. She visited Sweden, Nova Scotia, and nearly every state in the U.S. Her love of travel took her all over the world, but her love of family brought her home.
A loving mother, devoted grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed.
Idell is survived by her daughters, Linda (Loveless) Tyna and Sandy (Loveless) Sperling; sisters, Christine Richardson and Mildred Henson; grandchildren, Dale Tyna, Sheree Cobernus, and Dana (Sperling) Kuzma and her husband, Ray Kuzma; stepsons, Jake Anderson and Scott Anderson; stepdaughter, Janet Smith and a lifetime of collected friends.
She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Joshua and Katy Tyna, Lauren and Jordan Kuzma, and Ashley and Kailey Tyna.
Idell was preceded in death by two spouses, Donnie Anderson and Leo Loveless; brother, Arthur Phillips; sisters, Essie Hovater, Velma Hughes, Virgie Richardson, and Annette Phillips; and grandson, Ryan Tyna.
Visitation is 1-4 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, Ohio where funeral services will take place at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Commented