FLORENCE — Lurene Glover, 83, died August 3, 2019. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Funeral will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.
FLORENCE — Lurene Glover, 83, died August 3, 2019. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Funeral will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.
Commented