FLORENCE — Lurene McKinney Hill, 91, of Florence, Alabama passed from this life on January 24, 2022. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years and was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Inez Thompson; her husbands, Roy McKinney, Coy Hill and Fletcher McGee; brothers and sister, Allen Thompson, Jessie (Junior) Thompson and Mattie Crabtree and stepson, Jim McGee.
She is survived by her daughter, Candy Bratcher; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tammy McKinney; granddaughter, Jessie Simpson, husband, Chris Simpson and great-grandson, Hampton Simpson; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Don Clanton; stepchildren, Doug Hill (Nancy), Mary Riley (Jim) and Susan Freeze (Doug); the best caregiver in the world, Angie Hanvey, her daughter Kolbie Bracey and her children. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be today, January 27, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service. Ken Delano and Clifford Miles will be officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Bible School or Helen Keller Hospital Foundation.
