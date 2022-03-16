FLORENCE — Lurie Cole, 78, died March 12, 2022. Visitation will be held today at 12:30 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home directly followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Donald Cemetery.

