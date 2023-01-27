FLORENCE — Luther “Buker” Throngberry Young III, age 68, of Florence, passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church Library in Florence. A celebration of life will start at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Rev. Brandon Miles officiating.
Buker was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. L.T. and Nancy Young.
Survivors include sisters, Rev. Leslie Young-Ward (Rev. Dann Ward), Nancy Layne Young, Laura Young McDonald (Gary), Lynne Young Marks (David); nieces and nephews, Amanda Smith Collins, Turnley Hall Smith (Lisa), Hamilton Young Ward (Stephanie), David Eagleton Marks (Tori), Samuel Leaf Marks (Katie). Additional survivors include several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Buker was a lifelong resident of Florence, Alabama, a graduate of Coffee High School, and graduate of Auburn University. He enjoyed time with family, BBQ competitions with friends, anything golf, Auburn football, and his years at Zodiac Theatre. He served as a yearly volunteer for the St. Jude Classic. Buker will be dearly missed by family and friends.
The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Luther “Buker” Throngberry Young, III. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
