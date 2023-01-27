F.1.27.23 Luther Young.jpg
FLORENCE — Luther “Buker” Throngberry Young III, age 68, of Florence, passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church Library in Florence. A celebration of life will start at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Rev. Brandon Miles officiating.

