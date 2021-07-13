LEXINGTON — Luther C. McCafferty, 86, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was a 1953 graduate of Lexington High School. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, a poultry and cattle farmer, and had a love of draft horses and mules. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing the fresh vegetables he raised with family, neighbors, and friends.
He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Lanee Balch McCafferty; children: Barry, Sandra Mitchell (Danny), Becky Littrell, and Benjy (Diana); siblings: Wylodean McLaughlin, Louie McCafferty (Doris), and Sue Waldrop; grandchildren: Kelly McCafferty, Drew Mitchell, Tyler Littrell (Leslie), Adam Mitchell (Kate), Whitney Tedford (Kelton), Hayley Zimmerman (T.J.), Kurt Fox, Kristina Eaton (Adam), Klint McCafferty, Kayleen McCafferty, Luke McCafferty (Paige), Blayne McCafferty, Rachel Newton, and Meredith Newton; great-grandchildren: Theo Fox, Peggy Eaton, Piper Fox, Reagan Mitchell, Pierce Littrell, Dylan Mitchell, and Lacy Littrell; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Luther was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Felix and Ivory Blanche Cox McCafferty; siblings: Inez Black, Cleo McCafferty, Tonice McCafferty, Hoyt McCafferty, Monteze Starling, Gwendolyn Sanders, and June McCafferty; son-in-law Steve Littrell and daughter-in-law Robin Shelton McCafferty.
Visitation will be today, July 13th from 5-7 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service on Wednesday, July 14th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Lexington. Brother Kenny Morgan and Klint McCafferty will be officiating.
Drew Mitchell, Adam Mitchell, Tyler Littrell, Klint McCafferty, Luke McCafferty and Blayne McCafferty will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include: Gary Campbell, Joe Carroll, Ronald Hill, Mike McCain, Larry Newton, Kenneth Sewell, Stanley Watkins and Turner Wright.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. John Young, Dr. Jeremy Thompson, and Dr. Jimmy Gardiner for their exceptional care.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the McCafferty family.
