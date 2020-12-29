MERIDIANVILLE — Luther Charles Hall, age 85, passed away on December 22, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1935, in Lauderdale, Alabama, to his parents, Clayton Hall and Clura Gilchrist Hall. He is survived by his brother, James Hall.
A graveside service will be held today, December 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Church Cemetery Lauderdale County, Alabama.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.
