FLORENCE — Luther Laverl Bradford, II, 67, died February 9, 2023. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12-1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Mr. Bradford was retired from the City of Florence Recycling Department. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you