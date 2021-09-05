MUSCLE SHOALS — Luther O’Neal Gargis, 90, died September 4, 2021. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Morrison’s Funeral Home chapel, Tuscumbia. Graveside service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Elkins Funeral is assisting the family. Masks are required. Luke was the husband of Leigh Gargis.

