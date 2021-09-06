SHEFFIELD — Luther O’Neal Gargis, 90, of Sheffield died Sept 4, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Morrison’s Funeral Home chapel, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Rev. Bubba Cole officiating. Elkins Funeral is assisting the family. Masks are required.
Mr. Gargis retired after 37 years at Reynolds. He was an avid Braves Baseball fan, Alabama football fan, Deshler, and Colbert County football fan. He was a BIG supporter of ALL activities that his grandchildren were involved in.
Mr. Gargis was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Lucy Morgan Gargis; stepmother, Susie Gargis; sisters, Mildred Nichols and Mary Riner; brothers, Tony Gargis, Howard Gargis, Billy Gargis, Willard Gargis, John Gargis, and Bruce Gargis; grandsons, Larry Gargis and Jared Mothershed; son-in-law, Raymond DeVaney.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leigh Gargis; daughters, Barbara DeVaney and Annie Cole (Bubba); sons, Roger Gargis (Jan), Ricky Gargis (Jane), John Gargis (Anita), Matt Mothershed, and John Mothershed (Suzanne); grandchildren, Chris DeVaney, Stacie Burden, Morgan Gargis, Shaw Gargis (Amy), Josh Gargis (Brandy), Brad Hulsey (Angela), Cory Gargis (Ashley), Eden Mothershed, Whitney Marshall (Michael), Jessica Lier (Zack), Emily Mothershed Dread (Jalen), Zach Cole, Malachi Cole (Liz), Hannah Mears (Kirk), Brooks Canup (Danielle), and Brylee Canup; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Harlan King, Dr. Mark McIlwain, Dr. Ronald McCoy and Staff, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. William Heaton, 2nd Family and Friends at Carter Oil Company, Boxcar Cafe Breakfast Guys, surviving co-workers with Reynolds Metal Company, and friends associated with the Deshler Quarterback Club.
Very special thanks to Breanne, Kelly, and Fran with Kindred Hospice and Sheila Williams.
