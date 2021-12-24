TUSCUMBIA — Luther Page Darby, Sr., 76, died December 20, 2021. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, burial in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1-8 p.m.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports
- Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem
- Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers
- Global stock markets mixed as omicron fears ease
- Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas
- Free hikes at Tennessee parks available to start new year
- Foreign college athletes left out of rush for NIL windfall
- COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes
Most Read
Articles
- $70 million Hilton proposed for downtown
- Lauderdale County murderer dies in prison
- Love's wants to build RV park behind store
- 5-year-old killed in forklift accident in Muscle Shoals
- Firefighters, police rescue dog from 300-foot ravine
- Big tip a holiday blessing for 3 servers
- Complaints few for road where fatality occurred
- Parade of Porches
- Santa runs into trouble on the road in Lexington
- Lair loved life, Shoals music and its musicians
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Masks don't stop small virus particles (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
Commented