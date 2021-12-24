TUSCUMBIA — Luther Page Darby, Sr., 76, died December 20, 2021. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, burial in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

