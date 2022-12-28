PHIL CAMPBELL — Luther Randall “Randy” Quinn, 65, died December 23, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bethsaida Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Bethsaida Cemetery. He owned and operated Randy’s Home Center Mobile Homes. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville will be directing.

