FLORENCE — Luther Reaves, 91, died October 20, 2022. Services will be today Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, TN. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Ruth Lancaster Reaves of Florence, AL.

