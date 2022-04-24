FLORENCE — Luther Wayne “Luke” Wilson, 74, of Florence, passed away April 15, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired member of Painters Local #1293, was a respected painter working jobs for Wilson Painting Co., TVA, and various other companies for 37-plus years, and was an active member of Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Michael Wilson (Bevan); daughter, Missey Allen (Randall); brother, Lonnie G. Wilson; sister, Lola D. Fossett; grandchildren, Heather Smith (Evan), Cody Wilson (Morgan), Chris Pierce and Gage Wilson; a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by wife, Sharon Ann Gray Wilson; son, Stephen Wayne Wilson; parents, Ralph Woodrow Wilson and Margie Lynell Billingsley Wilson; brother, Larry D. Wilson.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the church, with Ralph Mann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
