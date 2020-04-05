SHEFFIELD — Lyda Mae Johnson, 96, of Sheffield passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes, a private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with her nephew, Kevin Johnson, officiating.
Lyda Mae was a native of Colbert County and a member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Pellom Johnson; parents, Ralph Earvin and Ida May Gotcher; and brothers, Earvin and Dick Gotcher, and Curtis Larry.
Lyda Mae is survived by her daughter, Delight Aday; grandchildren, Candi Taylor and Jill Kilburn (Joe); great-grandchildren, Brandon Taylor and Lauren, Josie, and Zoey Kilburn; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Jonathan Parker and his staff, the staff of Shoals Hospice, and special caregiver, Christy Kelley.
