FLORENCE — Lyda Marie Payne Thompson, 56 of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. John Brock officiating. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Payne; brother, Buddy Payne.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Thompson; son, Michael Thompson; mother, Rosalie Payne; brother, Bill Payne.
Pallbearers will be Steve Smith, Mike Holt, Mickey Wilson, Butch Tucker, Phillip Fowler and Glenn Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation or Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
