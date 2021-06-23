FLORENCE — Lyda Susan Young Taylor, of Florence, beloved mother and sister, passed away June 16, 2021 after a brief illness. Susan was the first born in her family of five girls to R.D. and Evelyn Young. Susan was preceded in death by her younger sister, Marilyn; her parents; husband and son, Gainum and Michael Taylor.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Glenda Sue Borden (Tim and Carolyn Marino); her son, Evan Taylor; and sisters, Karen, Madelynne and Rhonda. She will be missed by her friends, and extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and their families as well as her dear friend and roommate at Glenwood, Katherine.
Susan was a talented cosmetologist and worked in North Florence for over a decade. She spent many years living in Russellville but was enjoying her return to Florence.
She could be the life of the party and upon moving to Glenwood, became the unofficial “cruise director” and was honored to represent Glenwood in the “Ms. Alabama Nursing Home Pageant.” She enjoyed participating in all activities such as day trips, endless bingo games, Bible study and exercise. She also loved to watch re-runs of Andy Griffith, Gunsmoke and all classic films. She was a voracious reader, had daily conversations with her daughter and sisters about current events and issues, their family’s genealogy, Auburn and Carolina Panthers football and everything in between. Susan loved celebrating birthdays (especially hers) and all holidays. She enjoyed reminiscing about family summers on Donegan Slough during her frequent FaceTime conversations with her daughter and sisters.
Susan will be honored with a graveside service at Greenview Memorial Park, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Susan’s daughter and sisters owe a debt of gratitude to their cousin Diane for her time and care for their mother and sister, especially during the last months of her life.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
