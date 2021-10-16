KILLEN — Lydia Marie Oliver, 80, of Killen, AL passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, October 17, 2021 from, 2-3 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bryan McIntyre will be officiating. Burial will be on Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was selfless and caring, she loved her family, friends, and pets dearly. She was a wonderful grandmother and will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Edward Oliver; brothers, Tommy Ogletree, Harmon Ogletree, and Bobby Ogletree; sisters, Pauline Willingham, Juanita Underwood, and Peggy Carter.
She is survived by her step daughter, Kitty Terry; granddaughter, Brandy Roberson (Tony); great grandchildren, Blaine Roberson, Nick Roberson, Faith Roberson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Willingham, Dennis Willingham, Keith Willingham, Heath Ogletree, Dustin Ogletree, and Larry Davis.
Special thanks to Dr. Morris, Dr. Hollis, Encompass Hospice, and Shannon Ross.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
