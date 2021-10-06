FLORENCE — Lynda Faye Haddock Mitchell, age 77, of Florence, Alabama, passed away September 30, 2021. The family will receive friends today, October 6, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Kevin Kilburn officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Preceding in death are her parents, Maggie Mozella and William Price Haddock Sr.; brother, William Price Haddock, Jr., Jerry Mack Haddock; brother-in-law, David Heupel.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Jimmy Mitchell; children, Selina Mitchell Brown, Diana Lynne Mitchell, James Darryl Mitchell (Yina), David Ryan Mitchell (Tiffany); grandchildren, Theresa Wallace (Derek), Elisha Myers (JR), James Liang Mitchell, Lizzy Li Mitchell, Jacob Cottrell; a bonus grandchild, Connor Jordan; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Haddock Heupel; a host of nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Mitchell went to Central High School and was a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. She was a model for Channel 19 and Rogers Department Store. She was a loving wife and mother, and never met a stranger. She was extremely generous, very family oriented, and a great cook. She enjoyed photography and traditional art. She was excellent at writing poetry and journaling.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the 2nd and 5th floors of NAMC for their loving care.
