TUSCUMBIA — Lynda Presley Acres passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home in Tuscumbia, Alabama at the age of 75.
Lynda was a member of the United Methodist Church and attended Roane County High School in Kingston, Tennessee, and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Lynda was an Assignment Supervisor for the BellSouth Telephone Company in Knoxville, before retiring to be a substitute teacher and full-time mother in Greeneville, Tennessee and Tuscumbia, Alabama. Lynda was also an avid University of Tennessee football fan and Lady Vols basketball fan.
Lynda was born in Maryville, Tennessee, December 2, 1944, to Charles William Presley and Mary Kathleen Thompson Presley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Howard, Lester, Kenneth, Charles, and James; and her sisters, Sue Boone, Joyce Davis, Francis Lamb, and her sister, Mary, who died in infancy. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Kathy Noblit.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Sam Acres, and daughter, Angela Acres. She is also survived by nieces, Pat Onks, Donna Irwin, Kathleen Bacon, Tracy Bailey, Beth Hemingway, and Judy Davis; and nephews, Jack Boone, Lester Presley, Michael Lamb, and Kevin Lamb; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
